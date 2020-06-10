Ruth Langsford has confessed she almost quit her television career following the death of her older sister, Julia Johnson, in June last year. The 60-year-old, who hosts This Morning and Loose Women, admitted she felt it was "wrong to be cheery on-screen" while inside, her heart was breaking. At the time, the presenter took some time off from work and put her loved ones first as they came to terms with the sad news.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford is 'not a victim' during interviews

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look at Ruth Langsford career

"It seemed wrong to be cheery on-screen, when, inside, my heart was breaking," she told Best Magazine. Ruth went on to heap praise on her husband Eamonn Holmes for making her see she had "so much to live for" following a month of "crying, screaming and sobbing". She explained: "Eamonn pointed out that he was, in effect, losing not one, but two of the most precious people in his life - Julia and me. He showed me how I had so much to live for in Julia's memory - and beyond."

READ: Ruth Langsford reveals why she is so proud of Eamonn Holmes

The presenter released this statement at the time of her sister's death

Ruth also described her sister Julia as "the kindest, most helpful, gentle soul you could ever meet". Shortly after her sister died, Ruth told her followers that her heart was "completely broken". In a short statement on social media, she wrote at the time: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding." During an inquest into her death, it was revealed Julia had taken her own life after suffering with depression for a number of years.

Ruth hosts This Morning alongside her husband Eamonn

In February, Ruth spoke about her sister's death for the first time, telling psychologist Emma Kenny on This Morning: "This happened in my family. I remember my shock at that. It's the questions it leaves the families." Mentioning a list of questions family members may have, the presenter continued: "I should have gone round. I should have phoned. I was going to go round. I was going to phone. Maybe I should have stayed longer." She added: "You are left with the 'what ifs'. It's her family now that I think will need so much help."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.