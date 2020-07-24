Love Island star Dr Alex announces tragic death of his younger brother The star shared the sad news on Instagram

Love Island's Dr Alex George has announced the tragic death of his younger brother Llŷr.

Taking to Instagram, the NHS worker revealed that his sibling has passed away following a battle with mental illness, adding that Llŷr was set to become a doctor just like Alex.

Alex shared the tragic news on Instagram

Alex's full statement read: "The kindest and most caring soul. I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor.

"We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated. We love you and miss you so much. Please rest in peace x Our boy."

Alex's friends and fans rushed to the comment section of his heartbreaking post to offer their support.

Alex has been working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic

Fellow Love Island star Rosie Williams wrote: "Oh no Alex! This is so awful. I’m so so sorry from the bottom of my heart. Sending you all the love in the world. Thinking of you and your family through this terrible time."

Many more left their condolences.

It's been a difficult time for Alex, who has been working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV star split from his girlfriend earlier this month, telling his Instagram followers at the time: "Guys just want to let you know, Amelia and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"As you know, we've been apart for most of lockdown which has been hard on us both and we both agree this is for the best.

"We will remain good friends and I have nothing but respect for Amelia. Thank you for the love and support always."

The pair had been a couple since December 2018, but were only able to see each other a few times in recent months due to lockdown restrictions.

