An inquest into the death of Ruth Langsford's elder sister Julia has revealed that she took her own life. The Loose Women star confirmed the tragic news of her sister's passing in June. At an inquest held in Woking on Thursday it was revealed Julia had suffered with depression for a number of years, but on her last visit to her psychiatrist it was decided she had improved greatly and had "settled" after dropping her appointments to one every six months. She was found by her heartbroken husband Paul at the home they shared together in Lingfield, Surrey.

Ruth Langsford pictured with sister Julia (left) and their mother

Devastated Ruth, 59, announced the news that Julia had passed away in June, writing: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Her husband Eamonn Holmes also paid tribute to his late sister-in-law, tweeting: "I just wanted to say, if I haven't done so directly, thank you for your kindness and compassion towards Ruth and the loss of her sister Julia. We both loved and cared for Julia with all our hearts and will miss her forever. Your love and kind words have been a great help. Thank you."

The Loose Women star announced the news of Julia's death in June

The couple, naturally, did not celebrate their wedding anniversary in June following Julia's passing, with Eamonn explaining on Instagram: "It was the hottest day of the year, June 26th 2010. We can't celebrate our anniversary today but we can still remember Julia in the best way, as one of our bridesmaids, smiling, dancing, and singing."