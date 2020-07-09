Ruth Langsford enjoyed a "magical" moment while walking her dog Maggie on Wednesday. The This Morning star managed to capture some footage of the encounter on her phone, and later shared it with her Instagram followers.

MORE: This Morning's Ruth Langsford reveals gorgeous garden purchases at Surrey home

The clip shows a young deer walking through the trees, not far from where Ruth was standing. After stopping to observe the TV star and her dog, it continues on into the undergrowth. "This is why I like walking....you see beautiful things like this young (I think) deer....Maggie was mesmerised! #walking #10000steps #nature #deer," she wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford Has A 'Magical' Encounter On Her Dog Walk

Loose Women co-star Saira Khan was among the first to comment, writing: "Magical." Trisha Goddard, meanwhile, advised the presenter: "They are gorgeous… But check little Maggie for ticks!"

MORE: Inside This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' stunning Surrey home

Ruth has a very close bond with her beloved dog. Along with husband Eamonn Holmes, she rescued the Collie-cross back in 2011. She revealed at the time that their son Jack had been begging them to get a dog, and so they did so from the Dogs Trust, a rescue centre in Harefield. "She's made our family complete. She's brought so much love to our house," Ruth told the Daily Mail.

Ruth and Eamonn adopted Maggie in 2011

Last month, Eamonn shared a sweet snapshot showing Ruth on the sofa in the living room of the couple’s Surrey home, with Maggie climbing up to lick her face. "Love is…." Eamonn, 60, captioned the image. Ruth was quick to comment, saying: "She definitely loves me most!!" "Until I feed her... that's when I love you most too ... when u feed me!" her husband quickly quipped back.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford reminisce over hilarious honeymoon throwback photo

In a recent interview with the Mirror, Eamonn said of Maggie: "She is a beautiful creature. Whenever I've had a lousy day and want to kick the sofa at 9pm when I come home, the thing that makes it better is the dog! She jumps on me, licks me, is excited to see me and brings me something as a present.

Eamonn has said his dog makes him a "better person"

"I just forget what I was worried about. I'm a better person because of my dog. And I'm more caring and considerate because my dog loves me and I love her back."