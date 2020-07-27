Kris Jenner's relationship with son-in-law Kanye West revealed The rapper is married to Kim Kardashian and they share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

Kris Jenner was mentioned in a number of Kanye West's now-deleted tweets last week, and while his wife Kim Kardashian has since spoken out about this, the famous momager has kept quiet on the subject. The businesswoman is thought to have a close relationship with her son-in-law, and lived with him for over two years when the celebrity couple were working on their Hidden Hills mansion. Kris has also attended a number of Kanye's concerts and fashion shows and has spoken highly of him in interviews, even addressing his Twitter comments back in 2018. She's also praised him on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as on social media.

MORE: Kim Kardashian breaks silence to share sweet family photos amid Kanye West's apology

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian speaks out on Kanye West's bipolar disorder

Most recently, Kris paid tribute to Kanye on Instagram as he celebrated his birthday in June. The reality star shared a number of pictures of herself with the Yeezy founder from over the years, including photos of the star on his Wyoming ranch, and images of him with his children.

READ: Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable with long hair in throwback photos to mark MJ's birthday

Kris Jenner has publicly supported son-in-law Kanye West on a number of occasions

Kris wrote: "Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much."

The mother-of-six also paid a special tribute to Kim and Kanye on their wedding anniversary in May. She wrote: "Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!!" The post was accompanied by never-before-seen pictures of the couple, including a cute image of them with all four of their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

MORE: Kim Kardashian opens up about Kanye West's bipolar for first time

Kris recently shared a tribute message to Kanye on his birthday

Kim and Kanye's bond was also evident back in 2013 when the award-winning star gave his first television interview in three years to support his mother-in-law on her talk show, Kris.

Kanye sat down with Kris to talk about his relationship with Kim and their then baby daughter North. He even shared the first public photo of his daughter, having kept her out of the spotlight during the first few months of her life.

Kris also opened up about Kanye's tweets back in 2018

Kris also publicly defended Kanye back in 2018 following a series of controversial tweets he had posted, which included private text conversations with friends.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was asked whether Kanye was okay. She responded: "You know, Kayne has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everyone who's been there to support him forever. And, I know he will explain himself in his own way.

"And, I think anything that he does, and I think this is just important to say, he always does things with really good intentions. I'm going to let him explain himself when the time's ready."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.