Kim Kardashian breaks silence to share sweet family photos The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been keeping a low profile since husband Kanye West publically apologised to her on Twitter for sharing personal information about their family life. And while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn't addressed this, she returned to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her grandmother, Mary Jo, on her birthday. The Skims founder shared some sweet family photos, including one of herself with MJ and her mum Kris Jenner, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the one and only MJ. Your grace and calmness cannot be matched. Your hard work is so inspiring. I love you so much!"

MORE: Why Prince William and Kate won't return to London anytime soon

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's bipolar disorder

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to grandma MJ on her birthday

The beauty mogul continued: "Thank you for your wise advice and knowledge, you are the best grandma in the world." Kim's siblings also paid tribute to MJ on her special day.

Kourtney Kardashian shared some throwback pictures of herself as a little girl with her grandmother and her late husband, who were dressed in matching outfits, and wrote: "This kind of love (they even matched outfits) Happy birthday my sweet, smart, beautiful MJ! I want to write down all of your stories so I have them forever."

READ: Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable with long hair in family pictures with mum MJ

Kim shared some adorable family photos to celebrate her grandmother's special day

Kris, meanwhile, shared a number of pictures of MJ with the family from over the years, including a picture of her visiting her daughter in hospital following the birth of one of her children.

The Kardashians got together to mark MJ's birthday

The famous momager wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mom MJ!!!! Mom I don’t know what I would do without you... thank you for all of the love you give to all of us every single day... I love all of your stories about your life and all of your amazing advice...

READ: Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's apology

"You are the most incredible mom, grandma, friend and confidant and I cherish every single memory we have. Thank you for the way you raised me and for everything you’ve taught me... I love you more than you will ever know!! Xoxo."

Kim has kept a low profile on social media following Kanye West's public apology

The family made sure MJ had a day to remember on Sunday, and treated her to a lobster dinner, complete with personalised placemats and a show-stopping birthday cake. Kourtney shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram, including photos of her with Kim's daughter Chicago.

MJ's birthday celebrations will no doubt have been a nice distraction for Kim, who opened up about Kanye's bipolar disorder in an emotional post on Instagram last week.

Kim and Kanye are doting parents to four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

On Saturday evening, the singer apologised to his wife, and wrote on Twitter: "I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

While Kim hasn't responded, she liked a comment from a Kardashian fan known as Flávia, who tweeted: "I love you both so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.