Kris Jenner has been keeping a low profile since Kanye West's Twitter comments last week, but over the weekend, the famous momager took to Instagram to share a sweet portrait of her family, which had been gifted to her by Handmade Highlights artist Rachael, who had given the businesswoman the illustration with Beignet Box. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was more than delighted with the sweet gesture and shared the sketch on Instagram. The image featured Kris standing in the centre surrounded by her six children, Kourtney, Rob, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. All her grandchildren also featured.

The star also shared another gift she had been sent from Ofira Jewelz and Lorraine Schwartz, who had given Kris a heart-shaped banana bread. The sweet treat was accompanied by the message: "Dear Kris, thinking of you and sending you so much love! Hugs and kisses, Lorraine and Ofira."

Kris is yet to speak out about her son-in-law's tweets, which included messages about her and daughter Kim. Kanye has since apologised to his wife for speaking about their personal life on a public forum.

On Saturday evening, the singer wrote: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

While Kim hasn't responded, she liked a comment from a Kardashian fan known as Flávia, who tweeted: "I love you both so much."

The mother-of-four had emotionally addressed Kanye's mental health earlier in the week, acknowledging that he was having a bipolar episode, and asked the public for their understanding during this difficult time. Kim and Kanye share four children together, North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and one-year-old Psalm.

They recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, with the beauty mogul paying a sweet tribute to her husband on social media. The couple began dating several months after Kim split from Kris Humphries, after just 72 days of marriage.

