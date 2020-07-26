Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's public apology

Kim Kardashian has reacted to Kanye West's public apology to her.

On Saturday, the father-of-four took to Twitter to share a heartfelt apology to his wife of six years, pleading with her to "please forgive me" after making several public comments about their daughter North and the state of their marriage.

MORE: A timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," he told his 30 million followers.

Kim Kardashian has acknowledged Kanye's apology

Quickly after, a Kardashian fan known as Flávia commented, telling Kanye: "I love you both so much." While Kim has not tweeted from her own account, she did, however, like the comment, revealing that she had seen Kanye's reconciling message.

Kim's last post was earlier this week, when she posted a heartbreaking post on Instagram acknowledging her husband was having a bipolar episode.

She wrote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

RELATED: Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Wyoming ranch - with a restaurant and saloon

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

The couple posing with their four children

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder."

The star went on to talk about what living with bi-polar disorder is like before adding: "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s wellbeing and for your understanding. With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West."