Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable with long hair in incredible throwback photos to mark mum MJ's birthday The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a close bond with mum Mary Jo Campbell

Kris Jenner and her family have been keeping a low profile as they help support Kanye West away from the spotlight. But on Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a special post on Instagram in tribute to mum Mary Jo on her birthday. The famous momager shared a selection of images of her mum – known to the family as MJ – from over the years, including some incredible throwback pictures featuring Kris with long hair. In the caption, the mother-of-six wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mom MJ!!!! Mom I don’t know what I would do without you... thank you for all of the love you give to all of us every single day...

"I love all of your stories about your life and all of your amazing advice... you are the most incredible mum, grandma, friend and confidant and I cherish every single memory we have. Thank you for the way you raised me and for everything you’ve taught me... I love you more than you will ever know!!"

Kris Jenner looked so different with long hair in a throwback photo with mum MJ

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Aww happy birthday to MJ, you are beautiful mothers," while another wrote: "Happy Birthday, love to your family Kris." A third added: "Your mum is just the best."

MJ has appeared in many episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the years, and has a close relationship with her daughter and grandchildren. The 86-year-old is also mum to Karen Houghton, Kris' younger sister, who primarily keeps out of the spotlight.

The famous momager shared unseen photos with her mum to mark her birthday

The Kardashian family will no doubt be looking forward to celebrating MJ on her special day. It's been a difficult time for Kim Kardashian in particular, who recently spoke out for the first time about her husband's bipolar, following a series of personal tweets he posted about his wife and family.

Kris is incredibly close to her mum

On Saturday evening, the singer apologised to his wife, and wrote on Twitter: "I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

While Kim hasn't responded, she liked a comment from a Kardashian fan known as Flávia, who tweeted: "I love you both so much."

