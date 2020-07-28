Victoria Beckham is among the many women to take part in the latest viral campaign on Instagram - #WomenSupportingWomen. The campaign is a way for women to support one another and celebrate themselves.

For hers, the former Spice Girls star posted a gorgeous black-and-white picture of her only daughter, nine-year-old Harper. "Raising strong women is as important as supporting them," she wrote in the caption. "#HarperSeven #blackandwhitechallenge #womensupportingwomen."

The challenge consists of women posting a black-and-white photo of themselves, using the hashtag #WomenSupportingWomen and including a thank you to the woman who nominated them along with the hashtag #ChallengeAccepted.

Even though Victoria and her husband David Beckham have demanding jobs, the couple are incredibly hands-on parents and make sure that one of them is always present at home while the other is working. The couple are also parents to their three sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15. They often sing their children's praises on social media, sharing sweet updates with their fans.

In a recent YouTube interview called Victoria Beckham's Secret to Balancing it All by photographer Alexi Lubimorski, the fashion designer gave a sweet insight into her family life. "I think that being a mum is the most important job in the world," she said. "I love what I do professionally, and I take it very, very seriously, but there is nothing more serious than having children.

"You start with these little babies, and it's your responsibility to make sure that you are helping to bring up really good people. I try to be the best mum, I try to be the best wife, I try to be the best professional… I mean, I'm trying."