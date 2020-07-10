David and Victoria Beckham have paid the sweetest tribute to their daughter Harper in honour of her ninth birthday on Friday.

Sharing a series of throwback photos and videos, the doting mum gushed about her little girl as they marked the special occasion at home in their Cotswolds abode.

"Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham." One of the clips showed the youngest of the Beckham clan showing off her dance moves, while another clip saw Harper riding her bike in the fields as she told her father how much she loves him.

The posts showed little Harper throughout her life - from being a baby to recent videos of her dancing and singing with her family during lockdown. David, 45, also shared a sweet montage playing to the music of Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney's hit song This Girl Is Mine.

"To my pretty lady. Happy Birthday to the most special little girl, daddy loves you so much," he gushed. "Our song that we always dance to from day one #HarperSeven."

It wasn't only Harper's parents who showered her with love and affection – her brothers also paid tribute with Brooklyn, 21, writing: "Happy birthday to my little sister x I love you so so much." Romeo, 17, uploaded a selfie of the siblings smiling for the camera, saying: "Happy 9th birthday Harper I hope you have a lovely day love you so much."

Meanwhile, Cruz, 17, uploaded the sweetest picture of himself pushing a then toddler Harper in her buggy. "Happy birthday harper I love you so much have the best birthday ever xxxx," he captioned the snap.

