Amanda Holden makes desperate plea to her fans The BGT judge is calling for action

Amanda Holden has made a desperate plea to her fans on social media, asking them to back her in her fight to save one of the nation's favourite sweets.

While it may seem a strange move, Amanda is rallying her followers to stop Marks & Spencer's famous Percy Pig sweets from being "labelled in the obesity campaign".

MORE: Amanda Holden, Oti Mabuse, Holly Willoughby and more join Challenge Accepted movement

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden plays hysterical game with two daughters

Sharing a photo of herself with her arms raised next to a giant Percy Pig, Amanda wrote on her Instagram Stories: "I think we've all coped with enough this year.

"Keep #Percypig out If it! SAVE #Percy from being labelled in the #Obesity campaign @marksandspencer."

Amanda's plea comes after the UK government announced plans for a new obesity strategy "to get the nation fit and healthy, protect themselves against COVID-19 and protect the NHS".

Amanda Holden wants to 'save' Percy Pig

MORE: Amanda Holden shows off chic workout outfit – and we want her hat

This would mean a ban on TV and online adverts for food high in fat, sugar and salt before 9pm, and an end of deals like 'buy one get one free' on unhealthy food high in salt, sugar and fat.

Following news of the government's plans, a report by National Food Strategy accused M&S of "wilfully misleading" consumers with the packaging of its Percy Pig sweets.

The brand’s trademark soft sweet were singled out in the National Food Strategy review, for their claims of containing "real fruit juice" and "no artificial colours of flavourings"; thus leading parents to believe they are a healthy snack for children.

Percy Pig's packaging has been accused of being 'misleading'

"I just think that is not right. I think that is genuinely misleading," Henry Dimbleby, the founder of healthy fast food chain Leon, who led the review, said.

"The strategy report begs the question, 'How many parents take the time to check the ingredients list?' "If they did, they might be agog to find that the three largest ingredients by weight are glucose syrup, sugar and glucose-fructose-syrup."

The report insists it chose to single out Marks & Spencer "not because it is the biggest sinner, but because it is such a well-trusted company".

An M&S spokesperson said of the report: "All our products have clear labelling so that customers can make informed choices about what they buy. All our Percy Pigs are made with natural fruit juices and no artificial colours or flavourings and last year we also introduced a range of Percy Pigs with one third less sugar."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.