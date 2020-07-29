Amanda Holden shows off chic workout outfit – and we want her hat The Britain's Got Talent star always looks gorgeous

Amanda Holden revealed on Wednesday that she had gone for a run, and we can't get over how stunning she looked even in the midst of a workout – the woman is flawless!

Sharing a photo of herself looking off into the distance, the Britain's Got Talent star donned a pair of silver Beats headphones, a Red Bull baseball cap and a neon red exercise vest.

Amanda looked flawless

"Back on it," the star wrote, suggesting it's been a while since she tugged on her running trainers.

Amanda's glossy locks were pulled back into a ponytail, marking a departure from her usual look.

The radio host normally wears her gorgeous blonde hair loose, but it isn't the first time this week that we've seen Amanda rocking a chic up-do.

On Monday, she shared a photo from a recent photoshoot, and her hair looked so different!

Amanda could be seen with her hair in a chic bun on Monday

Amanda sat on a stool in the black-and-white clip, and her hair was tied up in a chic bun.

"Thank you challenge accepted @kellyhoppen #womensupportingwomen," Amanda captioned the video, which was shared in a bid to spread positivity online.

It certainly worked, as fans went wild for her fashion and beauty look!

Commenting on her hairstyle, one fan wrote: "Absolutely stunning! Always love a Bardot hairdo! Really suits you!" and another added: "You look like Joanna Lumley in the 60s."

A third also commented: "You should have been a model Amanda."

This comes shortly after fans suggested her eldest daughter had also inherited her mum's good looks and should pursue a career in modelling.

Amanda shared a photo of herself with her 14-year-old daughter Lexi while on holiday, and many followers commented on how incredibly gorgeous the teenager is.

Swimwear designer and Amanda's good friend Melissa Odabash even revealed that she would love Lexi to model her swimwear in the future. "Omg my future super model how stunning is Lexi," she wrote.

