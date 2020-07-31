After Katie Price revealed details of her horror accident in Turkey, her daughter Princess, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre, was quick to send her love and sympathies.

The TV star, 42, told her fans on Thursday that she broke both of her feet and ankles in a horror accident, leaving her with pins inserted in her feet and not being able to walk for three to six months.

WATCH: Princess makes rare comment about her parents' split

"Love you mum [heart-shaped emoji]," wrote the 13-year-old. Katie had posted an Instagram picture of her bandaged feet. She had spent the night in hospital after jumping off a wall at theme park Land of Legends in Belek, Turkey, and fracturing both heels in the process.

"Yes it's true I have broken my ankles and my feet," she wrote. "I have to have both feet operated on and pins put in been told I won't be able to walk for three to six months, @carljwoods is being amazing looking after me #reallove #bestgentleman #wordscantdecribemyloveforhim #hismyworld."

Kate Price shared this snap of her feet

Princess and her brother Junior, 15, have joined Katie on the family holiday. However, the doting mum had to leave son Harvey, 18, at home following his recent hospital stint.

Harvey, who has the rare genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome, spent almost two weeks in intensive care. He is also partially blind, due to Septo-optic dysplasia, is autistic, has diabetes and an underactive thyroid.

The 18-year-old was initially rushed to hospital after struggling to breathe and suffering from an extremely high temperature. He was kept in intensive care for ten days, with Katie revealing doctors had made the decision to keep him in ICU due to the "complex" nature of his condition.