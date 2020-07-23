Peter Andre's heartbroken daughter Princess has revealed her pet puppy has tragically passed away. The teenager received little Rolo just three weeks ago, as a present for her 13th birthday. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share her grief with fans. Sharing a series of photos of Rolo, Princess wrote: "Rip baby boy, I love you so much, u meant everything to me, miss you already" which she followed with a string of crying emojis and love hearts.

JRC Bullies, who sold Rolo to the family, described the puppy's death as a "tragic accident" in a lengthy statement on their Instagram page. "Just like to say how devastated we are about the news we have seen online about Rolo," it read. "First of all for everybody who's sending their hate messages and telling us what we should have done or could have done it is really not needed, for the people commenting on our page for something that we couldn't control also is not needed we did absolutely everything we possibly could of done to make sure Rolo was getting the perfect 5 star home.

Princess Andre has announced the death of her puppy Rolo

"We visited the property, we saw exactly where he would be living, we settled him in before leaving and then we kept in contact with @officialprincess_andre to check on him, we were there 24 hours a day for her with advice and support if it was needed.

"People saying we should have done background checks well we did, and you can't believe everything you read in the papers. Rolo's death was a tragic accident that had nothing at all to do with his health or @jrcbullies. Rest in Peace our special and unique little man you will be truly missed."

The teen received the puppy for her 13th birthday

Princess had celebrated her 13th birthday by opening her own Instagram. The youngster shared a snap of herself, writing: "I'm now 13 and finally allowed my Instagram account! Yay."

Peter and Princess' mum, Katie Price, both posted sweet messages for their daughter's special day. Peter shared a montage of snaps, writing: "To my beautiful, kind, considerate, moody, helpful, tantrum-throwing, loving, selfless, moody (did I mention that?) teenage daughter. Happy 13th birthday. Love you so very much. You're an amazing daughter, the best. A great sister and all-round good girl... BUT, God help me."