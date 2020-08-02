Katie Holmes divides fans with latest news during lockdown with daughter Suri The Dawson's Creek star has been isolating with her teenage daughter

Katie Holmes had a big announcement over the weekend, as her latest film, The Secret Dare to Dream, dropped on Apple TV. The Dawson's Creek star shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself in character on set. The movie was released on 31 July, and while those who have watched it have given it rave reviews, a number of international fans are disappointed that they aren't able to watch it, as it's currently only available to view in the US. After Katie shared a teaser trailer of her film on Instagram, one follower commented: "It's only available in the US," alongside a sad face, while another wrote: "Hope we can see it in Sweden soon." A third added: "When does this come to the UK?"

MORE: Katie Holmes recalls emotional memory with daughter Suri in rare interview

Some of Katie Holmes' fans were disappointed they couldn't watch her new movie

However, those who have been able to watch it in the United States have been more than positive about Katie's film. "Such a great movie," one wrote, while another commented: "I saw this last night. It was excellent! I love it, truly a feel good movie. Much needed, thank you."

Katie stars alongside Josh Lucas in The Secret Dare to Dream, and had been dropping previews of the film ahead of its release date.

READ: Reese Witherspoon shares emotional response to Emmy nominations

In one post, she opened up about working on the project: "We had a wonderful time making #TheSecretMovie Thank you @thesecret365 for making it such a special experience. @mrjerryoc @joshlucas @therealandytennant. If you know what you want, you can manifest your dreams. Believe again with #TheSecretMovie available on Apple TV and everywhere you rent movies July 31st."

The Dawson's Creek star is enjoying spending lockdown with daughter Suri

While Katie is busy promoting her film, she is also busy taking care of 14-year-old daughter Suri. The pair have been enjoying spending quality time together in lockdown, both in New York, where they live, and Ohio, where they spent time with Katie's parents.

During the lockdown, Katie and Suri have been finding creative ways to keep entertained, and in May, the actress shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend.

In April, meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Suri's 14th birthday. Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.