Katie Holmes has been enjoying spending quality time with her family during lockdown, and last week the Dawson's Creek actress took her daughter Suri, 14, to visit her parents in Ohio. The star shared some lovely photos of the flowers in their garden on Instagram, and wrote alongside them: "Mom's garden, grateful, blessed." Fans were just as impressed by the pretty blooms, with one writing: "Beautiful garden," while another commented: "Beautiful Katie and Katie's mum." A third added: "Your mum has a great talent." Katie is incredibly close with her parents, and while she has been spending the majority of her time in New York, she also went to spend some time with them a few months ago.

MORE: Cat Deeley shows off beautiful feature in her home in new video of son

Katie Holmes shared a photo of the beautiful flowers in her parents' garden

The Hollywood star grew up in Toledo and last year she went back to her hometown to deliver a commencement speech to the graduates of the University of Toledo.

The actress spoke about how her parents supported her dreams after she was discouraged as a young actress, telling students: "My mum saw the look on my face, which was pretty discouraged, and she ushered me out there… Kate, don't worry. You have nothing to be ashamed about. You are you and you are who you are and you are from where you're from. Go in, have fun, be yourself. The next audition I had, I nailed."

READ: Gwen Stefani's son shares rare glimpse inside his family home

The Dawson's Creek star has a close relationship with her daughter Suri

Katie has a closeknit family, and is the youngest of five children, with three sisters and a brother. Her siblings are also still based in Ohio, and the star often goes back to visit them. During the lockdown, Katie and Suri have been finding creative ways to keep entertained, and in May, the actress shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend.

In April, meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Suri's 14th birthday. Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.