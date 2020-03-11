Katie Holmes is notoriously private about her family life, but the Brahms: The Boy 2 actress has opened up about life with her daughter Suri, 13, in a new interview with InStyle magazine. Talking to the publication, the doting mum recalled a difficult period in their lives when Suri was little and they had moved to New York after Katie separated from Tom Cruise. At the time, there was a lot of attention on the pair, and Katie admitted it was "intense". On a particular moment that made her cry, she said: "There was one moment when I think I actually cried. Suri was six or seven, and she was spending the night at a friend's house while I was seeing the ballet in Lincoln Centre."

Katie Holmes has opened up about motherhood in a new interview

The star continued: "At 10pm I got a call: 'Mummy, can you come get me?' I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up, she was exhausted. She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her. He helped carry her to the building. He was so kind."

Suri is "very strong" says Katie

Katie also spoke about Suri's personality traits, revealing that she has a very strong personality. "She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality," the star said. "She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like: 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

The actress previously opened up to Modern Luxury about being a mum to Suri, explaining: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10 pm because it’s really important to me to be a mum that is dependable. I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it's my main job right now.'' She also previously told Town and Country magazine: "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be… My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now… It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

