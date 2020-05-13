Katie Holmes shares adorable photo of herself as a little girl – and she looks just like Suri The Dawson's Creek star shares 14-year-old Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes revealed just how much her daughter Suri Cruise looks like her after sharing the cutest picture of herself as a little girl. The adorable throwback photo was of Katie and her mum Kathleen, and was posted over the weekend to mark Mother's Day. In the snapshot, the Dawson's Creek actress was dressed in yellow shorts and a white T-shirt, with her hair styled in pigtails. In the caption, Katie wrote: "Thank you mum for teaching me so many things and for loving me." Fans were quick to comment on the likeness between Katie and her daughter, with one writing: "Wow, Suri is your mini," while another wrote: "Suri is your twin, beautiful like her mummy."

Katie Holmes as a little girl looks so much like Suri!

The Hollywood star is incredibly close to her family, and is the youngest of five children, with three sisters and a brother. The actress regularly goes to visit them in Ohio, where she grew up, and from time to time, Katie's mum has been pictured accompanying her daughter at red carpet events. Katie started modelling age 14 before signing with an agent after impressing onlookers with a monologue performance. The actress made her film debut in The Ice Storm and her famous role as Joey in Dawson’s Creek followed in 1997.

MORE: How Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael are spending the lockdown

Suri celebrated her 14th birthday during lockdown in April

Currently, Katie is isolating at her home in New York with Suri. The pair have been finding creative ways to keep entertained during the lockdown and last week the actress shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend. In April, meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Suri's 14th birthday. Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

READ: Lisa Kudrow's son Julian's birthday cake has to be seen to be believed

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise and recently opened up about her relationship with her only child in an interview with InStyle magazine at the beginning of March. Katie described her daughter's character traits and revealed that she has a very strong personality. "She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality," the star said. "She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like: 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.