Katie Holmes pays rare tribute to her 'sweetheart' daughter Suri as she turns 14 years old Katie Holmes welcomed daughter Suri in 2006 with then partner Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter Suri is growing up fast! The only daughter of the former couple celebrated her 14th birthday on Saturday and mum Katie rushed to congratulate her on Instagram just after midnight.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!" she wrote alongside a series of red hearts. The sweet caption appeared next to a picture showing a birthday banner adorned with fresh flowers.

Katie is very private about her daughter Suri and rarely shares pictures of her on social media. The last one she posted was over a year ago, when they visited a refugee camp together. But she recently spoke about how much she loves her daughter, telling InStyle Magazine in April: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality."

"To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker," she added.

Katie, who divorced Tom Cruise back in 2012 when Suri was just six years old, also opened up about what it was like being photographed all the time during Suri's early years.

"I have to say, I did recently see some fan site [about her] posted when she was a baby, and it was very intense. We were followed a lot when she was little," said the actress.

"I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us. But there's one video where I'm holding her — she was 2 at the time — and she starts waving at the cameras. She's pretty special."