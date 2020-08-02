Reese Witherspoon has paid a heartfelt tribute to late director Lynn Shelton, after she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Director for a Movie, Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special, for her work on Little Fires Everywhere. Lynn worked with Reese on the hit show before her devastating death in May. Taking to Instagram shortly after the news was announced, the mother-of-three shared a screengrab of Lynn's nomination on Instagram, alongside the message: "This touched my heart. I miss you @thelynnshelton," followed by a heartbroken emoji. Lynn - who also worked on The Morning Show - passed away from a previously unidentified blood disorder aged just 54.

Lynn's boyfriend, comedian Marc Maron, opened up about her death for the first time on Friday, telling The New York Times: "It's a terrible experience but it is a fundamental human experience."

He added: "It's as common as love. It's devastating, but we are built to carry it, for ourselves and for others."

Marc had been dating Lynn for just over a year, and told the publication that their time together was "short and sweet." He said: "I didn't know her as well as many people knew her, which is something I found out at memorial events.

"There are people who have known her for 25 years. Hearing everybody's experiences with her, working on all these films, I'm like, what stories do I have? But I realise we had a unique frequency to our connection."

Following Lynn's passing in May, Reese paid an emotional tribute to her on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two of them. She wrote: "I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday. I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere.

Reese and Lynn worked together on The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere

"She said the book truly spoke to her, and that she longed to direct a show that spoke meaningfully about motherhood, sexuality, race, and class in America. And she did. She cared deeply about the WHOLE cast and crew, making sure we all felt heard, seen and appreciated.

"Lynn also shared so much of her life with us. Her love of her son, how motherhood changed her life, her life changing decisions that made her the woman she was.

"I feel so fortunate that I got to collaborate with Lynn on both The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. Her spirit touched so many people in the filmmaking world. Her memory lives on in our vivid days together on set and in her wonderful films. Please watch her work and see her talent for yourself."

