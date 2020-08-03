James Middleton drops major hint about wedding to Alizee Thevenet The entrepreneur had been due to marry in May

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton appears to have rescheduled his wedding to fiancée Alizee Thevenet until next year. He'd previously revealed that they had to postpone their original May nuptials, but hadn't said whether it would be taking place at a later date in 2020.

The entrepreneur, 33, shared his list of New Year resolutions alongside a gallery of his adorable pet dogs on Instagram. He wrote: "The only New Year's resolution I’ve kept this year is ‘spending more time with my dogs.’" James placed an cross emoji next to the ones he hadn't been able to do in 2020, including getting married, travelling more and learning French.

Back in May, James shared a sweet home video of him surprising Alizee by shaving off his beard. He revealed at the time that the pair had to delay their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "As Alizee and myself were due to get married... well actually, this month," he began to explain. "She's never seen me without a beard, so I thought it was about time I showed her what was behind it.

"In fact, what I am most worried about is these guys might not recognise me afterwards. Say goodbye," he said before using an electric shaver and then a razor to completely shave off his beard.

James and Alizee announced their engagement in October 2019

Restrictions on weddings in the UK have begun to ease and it was previously thought that the couple may decide to have a smaller affair with close friends and family later this year.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi went ahead with a private ceremony in Windsor in July, with just a handful of guests. The pair were also due to marry in May at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in London.

James and Alizee announced their engagement last October after dating for around a year. The pair have been staying with James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their stunning Bucklebury home.

