Kate Middleton's brother James shares peek inside rustic family kitchen

James Middleton and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet have been staying with his parents, Carole and James, at their Bucklebury home since lockdown began in March.

Which is lucky for us, because the 30-year-old brother of Kate and Pippa has been sharing glimpses inside the Duchess' family home ever since.

MORE: Kate Middleton's parents' front door is near-identical to Prince Charles and Camilla's

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares video of the family home for a special reason

On Saturday, he shared a peek inside their kitchen, which has a glorious rustic charm. In a video posted on Instagram, James discusses how apples are both beneficial and enjoyable for humans and their pet dogs.

In the clip, James stands in the family kitchen with his dog Ella. Beautiful cream tiles can be seen featured on the back wall. There is plenty of storage space thanks to the many shelves and rails, which hold a number of cooking utensils.

James Middleton shared a peek inside his family kitchen

There appears to be a large island in the middle of the room, which James has covered in apples, and a dark grey cabinet. An AGA cooker can also be seen, with a beautiful whistle kettle proudly taking pride of place on top.

Earlier this month, James delighted fans when he shared a video featuring his six puppies that was filmed around the family's home – showing off hidden features such as the gorgeous front door.

MORE: The royals have the fanciest doorways: from the Cambridges to Prince Charles and Camilla

As the clip begins, the front door opens to let James and Alizee's six puppies run free in the family's huge outdoor area. The door is a six panel wooden door featuring a traditional Lion's head door knocker and painted in the most gorgeous duck egg blue colour – something they have in common with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The royals also have the most stunning front door at their Birkhall residence, in Scotland - a two-panel wooden door featuring clear glass, also painted in duck egg blue.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.