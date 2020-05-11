Kate Middleton's brother James undergoes incredible transformation on month he was due to marry

James Middleton and fiancée Alizee Thevenet were due to get married this month after becoming engaged last October. But the coronavirus lockdown has meant that they've had to postpone their big day, prompting James to do something very special for his bride-to-be instead - shave off his beard!

Sharing a video in Instagram, the Duchess of Cambridge's brother explained to the camera why he was taking such drastic measures.

WATCH James Middleton shave off his beard

"As Alizee and myself were due to get married... well actually, this month," he began to explain. "She's never seen me without a beard, so I thought it was about time I showed her what was behind it.

"In fact, what I am most worried about is these guys might not recognise me afterwards. Say goodbye," he said before using an electric shaver and then a razor to completely shave off his beard.

"There you go. So I am off to go find Alizee," he says as he walks towards his parents' house. Immediately after, his fiancée can be seen jumping from the garden chair she was sitting on and screaming in shock at seeing James' new look.

James' parents, Carole and Michael, also feature in the funny video. They can both be seen sitting next to Alizee and also looking shocked at their son's new look.

"Oh my god! So weird," says a delighted Alizee as she screams and laughs.

Carole can also be heard laughing in the video, which James captioned: "It's been 7 years since I last shaved... so I decided to surprise Alizee."

The video has also given fans a rare look inside Carole and Michael's Bucklebury home. Filmed in their back garden, Carole, Michael and Alizee can be seen sitting around a round table that features a bottle of wine and a bottle of beer. A wheelbarrow full of weeds can also be seen, giving the impression that Kate's parents have been busy sorting out their very large garden. Bunting can be seen hanging from one of the house walls and a sneak peek inside the living room shows a wall full of family pictures.