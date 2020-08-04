Beyoncé's mum reveals how Blue Ivy is changing during lockdown The Lemonade hitmaker shares Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is growing up fast – literally! The eight-year-old's grandmother Tina Knowles recently paid tribute to her grandchildren on Instagram, and revealed that the little girl is constantly shooting up – so much so that she's nearly taller than her grandmother. Tina posted a picture of herself with her daughter, Blue and three-year-old Rumi, which was taken on the set of Beyoncé's new visual album, Black is King. In the caption, she wrote: "My granddaughter might just be my height when I see her again! This was 8 months ago. She is so darn tall, legs for days!!! and only 8 years old. Rumi's legs are long too."

MORE: Who is Kelly Ripa's holiday replacement on Live with Kelly and Ryan?

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy with her famous mum and grandmother Tina Knowles

The Formation hitmaker shares Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z. The entire family made appearances in Beyoncé's video, Black is King, which was dropped on Disney+ on Friday, much to the delight of fans.

Other famous faces in the much-anticipated visual album include Naomi Campbell, Pharell, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland and Jessie Reyez.

Beyoncé's mum revealed how Blue Ivy is growing so tall - that she's nearly the same height as her grandmother

It sounds like Blue well and truly stole the show on set too, with Naomi recently describing her as a "very, very lovely girl," while working with her on the video.

Blue is no stranger to the spotlight and has made several red carpet appearances with her famous parents over the years. She has also featured in several of their songs, including Brown Skin Girl, which won a BET Award in July.

READ: Beyoncé invites fans inside her beautiful garden in LA

Blue is following in her famous parents footsteps

What's more, the achievement made Blue the youngest ever winner at the awards. Her proud grandmother publically congratulated her granddaughter on the special achievement, writing on Instagram: "Ms Tina says Congratulations to my talented granddaughter Miss Blue Ivy Carter!! You rock girl."

In February, meanwhile, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify. She has also appeared in her mum's 2004 song Blue, and has been involved with some of her dad's songs too, including Legacy and Blue's Freestyle/We Family.

Blue even became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart after featuring in the rapper's single Glory, just two days after she was born.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.