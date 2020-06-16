Beyoncé and Jay-Z have one very talented daughter! Blue Ivy may be only eight years old, but the little girl is already making her mark in the music industry. This week, it was announced that Blue had been nominated for her first BET Award for her song Brown Skin Girl, which she collaborated with her mum, Wizkid and Saint Jhn on.

She is up against other big names, including Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliot, Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, Rapsody, City Girls and Layton Greene. Blue's mum is also in the running for nominations for best female R&B/pop artists, album of the year for Homecoming: The Live Album, and best movie for her Netflix documentary Homecoming, which also features Blue, Jay-Z and their two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

This isn't the first time that Blue has been recognised for Brown Skin Girl. In 2019, the little girl scored her very first hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single was placed at 77 on the Hot 100, with Blue being credited as one of the track's songwriters. She also appears at the beginning and end of the song, and in the music video.

In the hit, Blue opens and closes the track singing "Brown skin girl/Your skin just like pearls/The best thing in the world/I'll never trade you for anybody else."

In February, meanwhile, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify. She has also appeared on the singer's 2004 song Blue, and has been involved with some of her dad's songs too, including Legacy and Blue's Freestyle/We Family. Blue even became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart after featuring in the rapper's single Glory, just two days after she was born.

While Beyoncé doesn't tend to share photos of her children on social media, Blue was recently seen dancing to her parents' song Mood 4 Eva, which they collaborated with Donald Glover on the The Lion King in 2019. Footage of the eight-year-old was posted on her stylist, Manuel A. Mendez's Instagram account in May, showing her showcasing her moves in the living room.

Blue has made several public appearances with her parents, including at red carpet events and glitzy award ceremonies. She even featured in Beyoncé's music video for her single, Spirit. Her younger siblings Rumi and Sir, meanwhile, are still too young, as Jay-Z explained to Prince Harry while on the red carpet at The Lion King premiere in London in 2019. When the royal asked where they were, he replied: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home."

