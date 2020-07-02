Beyoncé and her family had a lot to celebrate over the weekend as eight-year-old Blue Ivy picked up her first BET Award on Sunday for the single, Brown Skin Girl. The little girl shared the accolade with her famous mum, WizKid and Saint Jhn, with the group receiving the BET HER Award. What's more, it made Blue the youngest ever winner at the awards, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. Blue's proud grandmother, Tina Knowles, publically congratulated her granddaughter on the special achievement, writing on Instagram: "MsTina says Congratulations to my talented granddaughter Miss Blue Ivy Carter!! You rock girl."

What's more, Beyoncé was also presented the Humanitarian Award on the night and dedicated it to everyone who has been marching in support of Black Lives Matter. She said: "Your voices are being heard and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain.

"Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I'm encouraging you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does."

This isn't the first time that Blue has been recognised for Brown Skin Girl. In 2019, the little girl scored her very first hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single was placed at 77 on the Hot 100, with Blue being credited as one of the track's songwriters. She also appears at the beginning and end of the song, and in the music video. In the hit, Blue opens and closes the track singing "Brown skin girl/Your skin just like pearls/The best thing in the world/I'll never trade you for anybody else."

In February, meanwhile, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify. She has also appeared in her mum's 2004 song Blue, and has been involved with some of her dad's songs too, including Legacy and Blue's Freestyle/We Family. Blue even became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart after featuring in the rapper's single Glory, just two days after she was born.

