Who is Kelly Ripa's holiday replacement this week on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Katie Lowes? Kelly Ripa is taking a break in the Hamptons

Kelly Ripa has been replaced on Live with Kelly and Ryan while she takes a break in the Hamptons and fans are going wild for the woman temporarily taking her spot. But who is Katie Lowes and what else do we know about her?

MORE: Kelly's stunning pool photo from inside the gardens of her Hamptons home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa reveals who is the favourite parent in her household

The bubbly brunette breezed onto TV screens from her home, in place of Kelly, 49, on Monday and was swiftly introduced by her smiling co-host Ryan Seacrest, 45. Katie, 38, revealed she was so excited about the gig that she felt like it was her first day at school, but admitted: "This is really weird and fun.”

MORE: Kelly Ripa delights fans by sharing a photo with this former co-star

While Kelly’s loyal fans were sad and surprised not to see her presenting, Katie’s enthusiasm and energy soon won them over.

So exactly who is Kelly’s replacement?

Katie laughed with Ryan Seacrest as they presented from their homes

The 37-year-old is an actress and TV director and if you’ve ever indulged in the hit television show Scandal, you’ll know her as Quinn Perkins. Katie’s also know for Wreck it Ralph, Super 8 and her roles in the likes of Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice too.

Not only that but she hosts her own weekly podcast, Katie’s Crib where she frankly discusses the trials, tribulations and hilarities of motherhood, something she’s well versed in since she’s also a mum to two-year-old Albee.

Katie and her husband, Adam Shapiro welcomed their son in October 2017 and they just announced some more exciting news. They’re expecting their second child together.

"We want to share some good news!" she announced on Instagram. "Baby #2 coming November 2020. Adam, Albee and I are so excited!" She also broke the news to Ryan on air during her first stint on the show too.

One look at her social media pages and Katie certainly looks like she has a lot to smile about, even more so now she has another baby on the way and a stand-in gig for one of America’s most popular morning TV shows! Which she is absolutely loving by the way.

Katie has been married to her husband Adam Shapiro since 2012

Katie posted to Instagram after her first day as Kelly’s replacement and captioned a photo of her presenting from her living room, thanking everyone for helping her make it a success: "This morning was so much fun!" she wrote.

"Thanks as always @livekellyandryan! See you again tomorrow! Xoxox (HUGE shout out to my lighting/key grip/PA/sound engineer/tech support/Bluetooth guy/Albee dad/maker of coffee/love of my life @shappyshaps. Literally no idea what I would have done without you. And thanks Roger for not barking. And Albee for not waking up!)"

Lets hope the rest of the week goes as smoothly!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.