Beyoncé delights fans as Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi have starring role in her latest video The Lemonade hitmaker shares her three children with Jay-Z

Beyoncé's children have made cameo appearances in the trailer for their famous mum's new visual album Black is King, and fans can't contain their excitement! The award-winning singer released a trailer for the new visual album on Wednesday, which stars the entire Carter family, with Blue Ivy, eight, making multiple appearances throughout – even showcasing her impressive dance skills. Twins Rumi and Sir, three, also feature, along with Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles, her husband Jay-Z, and the likes of Naomi Campbell, Pharell, Lupita Nyong'o and Jessie Reyez. It sounds like Blue well and truly stole the show on set too, with Naomi recently describing her as a "very, very lovely girl," while working with her on the video.

Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi with her mum Tina Knowles

Beyoncé sent the internet into overdrive when her visual album was released on Friday on the streaming platform Disney +. The video ends with a picture of Sir, alongside the message: "Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter. And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."

Blue Ivy is following in her famous mum's footsteps

Fans have been full of praise for Beyoncé's latest project, and many have compared Blue to her famous mum. The little girl's stylist, Manuel A. Mendez, proudly shared footage of the eight-year-old on Instagram, alongside the message: "BLUE Is So Beautiful and Stylish. High Fashion." Followers were quick to agree, with one commenting: "She's a little Bey," while another wrote: "I thought this was Beyoncé when she was young, wow!" A third added: "She has her mother's smile!"

Ahead of the video's release, Beyoncé shared a special video message on Good Morning America from her garden in LA. She said: "Black Is King is finally here! Now I'm so excited you guys get to watch it tonight on Disney+. It's been a year in the making. "I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors and actors and creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of The Lion King.

Blue Ivy's stylist proudly shared a photo of the little girl in Black is King

"The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings, and raw new talent, but it all started in my backyard."

On what the phrase Black is King means to her, she continued: "So from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon—it was truly a journey to bring this film to life.

"And my hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word black, which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me. Black Is King means 'black is regal and rich in history, in purpose, and in language.' "I hope you all love it, I hope you enjoy it, and I hope y'all see it tonight."

