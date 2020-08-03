Beyoncé invites fans inside her beautiful garden at home in LA The Formation hitmaker lives with husband Jay-Z and children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé has been isolating at her home in Los Angeles during the lockdown, with husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, eight, and three-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. The award-winning star recently gave fans a glimpse inside her gorgeous garden during an interview with Good Morning America – and it looks the ideal place to relax in. In the footage, Beyoncé was seated on a bench in a spacious veranda, filled with colourful cushions. There were also plenty of tall trees and plants to create a botanical haven for the Lemonade singer and her family to enjoy, all while benefiting from maximum privacy.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look back at Beyoncé throughout the years

Beyoncé has a beautiful garden at her family home in Los Angeles

During the interview, Beyoncé opened up about her Black is King visual album, which was released on Friday on the streaming platform Disney +.

She said: "Black is King is finally here! Now I'm so excited you guys get to watch it tonight on Disney+. It's been a year in the making.

Beyoncé with twins Rumi and Sir - who make an appearance in her new video Black is King

"I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors and actors and creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of The Lion King. The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings, and raw new talent, but it all started in my backyard."

On what the phrase Black is King means to her, she continued: "So from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon—it was truly a journey to bring this film to life.

Blue Ivy is following in her famous mum's footsteps

"And my hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word black, which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me. Black is King means 'black is regal and rich in history, in purpose, and in language.'

"I hope you all love it, I hope you enjoy it, and I hope y'all see it tonight."

The internet was sent into overdrive after Black is King was released. The visual album features the entire Carter family, as well as the likes of Naomi Campbell, Pharell, Lupita Nyong'o and Jessie Reyez.

It sounds like Beyoncé's oldest daughter Blue well and truly stole the show on set too, with Naomi recently describing her as a "very, very lovely girl," while working with her on the video.

