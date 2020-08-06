Motsi Mabuse shares rare picture of daughter and husband for this special reason The Strictly judge is a doting mother to a little girl

Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse has paid a heartwarming tribute to her daughter, who has turned two. Sharing a rare black-and-white photo of her little girl and husband Evgenij Voznyuk on Thursday, the judge gushed: "And just like that she is two years old!!!! Turned our world upside down but absolutely without a doubt our reason for everything!!!"

"Leo season. Family is everything," she continued. "They say love is a verb, a doing word but I see, touch, kiss and breath love every day! I hold love in my arms. Love is you baby girl!"



Sharing her gratitude for being a mother, Motsi continued: "Happy Birthday to you, daddy @evgenijvoznyuk we learn as we go!! We are not the perfect parents but we give our best every single day.

"We are thankful that we have her because every day it reminds us how much love we have for each other, she makes us better people, she gives us endless motivation!!! God bless you my angel #love."

The birthday celebrations come just two days before Motsi's sister Oti Mabuse is set to celebrate her milestone 30th birthday. It's also been one month since Motsi and her husband celebrated their third wedding anniversary!

Motsi shared this snap of her daughter and husband

Taking to her social media sites, the TV star marked the special day by sharing some never-before-seen wedding snaps with her fans. "There is no remedy for love but to love more. Happy anniversary Mr @evgenijvoznyuk!!!! Through thick and thin, you and me!!! #anniversary," she gushed in the caption.

The 39-year-old star married her former dance partner Evgenij back in 2017, and they run a dance school together in Germany, where the mum-of-one has been based for over 20 years.