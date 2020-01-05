Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has been enjoying spending quality time with her family over the Christmas holidays and is currently on a cruise around Asia with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their daughter. The star has been delighting fans on social media by sharing pictures from their adventures, including some rare photos of herself and Evgenij. In the most recent picture of the pair together, Motsi poked fun of her other half as she revealed to her followers that he never poses seriously, and that as a result they have to retake the photos multiple times. She shared: "This is literally what my husband does with every single photo I take of us, have to take about 50 pictures till he thinks it’s not funny and looks normal. Every single time!!"

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse joked about her husband's posing as she shared a new photo of them

While Motsi has been taking time off from her busy schedule during the festive period, her mind has still been on work – albeit for a very exciting reason! Last week, the mother-of-one shared a video on Instagram alongside her husband, where they opened up about their dance academy, Motsi Mabuse Dance School, sharing their excitement at the new website they had created for it. The school is based just outside of Frankfurt in Germany, and was founded by the couple in 2017. The pair spent four years planning the project until opening it to the public three years ago, with classes available in dances including hip hop, ballet, afro beats and jazz.

Motsi with her husband and their daughter

It's been lovely for Motsi to spend time with her family following her first year working on Strictly Come Dancing as a judge. She had been spending the weekends away from her husband and daughter as she was commuting to London from Germany, where they live. The star opened up about her excitement for spending quality time with her family in an interview with HELLO! just ahead of Christmas Day. She said: "I'm going to be kinder to myself. I'm going to have some downtime, in terms of work and social media. I'm going to relax and be with my family and in February we start again on Let's Dance in Germany. We will be spending Christmas with my parents, my cousins and nieces and nephews."

Speaking about her daughter, she added: "It is more magical with my daughter, and this is the first Christmas that she can properly take it in. She'll be able to play with her cousins and be more aware of what's going on." She also revealed that she enjoys nothing more than dancing with her husband. We always dance together at home," she said. "My favourite part of Christmas is being together as a family."

