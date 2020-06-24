Motsi Mabuse made sure she celebrated her third wedding anniversary in style! Taking to her TikTok and Instagram pages earlier this week, the Strictly Come Dancing judge marked the special day by sharing some rare wedding snaps with her fans.

"There is no remedy for love but to love more. Happy anniversary Mr @evgenijvoznyuk!!!! Through thick and thin, you and me!!! #anniversary," she gushed in the caption. The 39-year-old star married her former dance partner Evgenij Voznyuk back in 2017 – and their wedding day certainly looked glorious!

The couple, who are parents to a 22-month-old daughter, run a dance school together in Germany, where the mum-of-one has been based for over 20 years, Motsi, the sister of Strictly professional Oti Mabuse, moved there as a young dancer from her native South Africa.

Although the TV star made her debut on Strictly last autumn in London, her family life in Germany continued, with the judge travelling between her home and the UK every week, so that her daughter's life wouldn’t be disrupted.

The dancers married back in 2017

Last year, Motsi revealed she understood why the Strictly curse can strike following the breakdown of her 11-year marriage to first love Timo Kulczak. You know, if you work in this sort of world, adult things happen," she told the Sun. "Everyone goes for a drink and, whoops-a-daisy!"

The Strictly judge also showed off her wedding dress

Motsi then went to discuss meeting her second husband. They won the German Latin American title in 2013, before retiring after a final Rumba on Germany's version of Strictly. "Three years later whoosh! And then I was married," she shared, adding: "We stopped and it was then that we realised that we wanted to do more than just dance together."

