Strictly's Motsi Mabuse shares never-before-seen wedding photo with her sister Oti

Motsi Mabuse shared a new photo from her wedding day to Evgenij Voznyuk on Monday, as she reflected on the bond she shares with her sisters, Phemelo and Oti Mabuse, who were also her bridesmaids. "The bond," she captioned the post, showing the three siblings standing in front of a full-length mirror ahead of the wedding ceremony.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge looked stunning in a figure-hugging lace gown with a garland of white flowers in her hair, while her sisters both wore Grecian-inspired white bridesmaid dresses.

Motsi Mabuse shared a wedding photo with her sisters Phemelo and Oti Mabuse

Motsi married her husband Evgenij in 2017, and in January she shared a photo of them together on their wedding day, showing him planting a kiss on his bride's cheek as they posed together with the sea visible in the background.

The post was in honour of a competition she and her husband launched at their dancing school in Germany, where they raffled off a wedding package that included an eight-week course to teach couples to dance, as well as three private lessons with Motsi.

Motsi married her husband Evgenij in 2017

Motsi and Evgenij have since welcomed their young daughter, whose name she has never publicly revealed. The 38-year-old has described her husband as her "best friend" and also admitted that she can understand how the 'Strictly curse' can happen after falling in love with Evgenij – her former dance partner – while married to her first love Timo Kulczak.

Speaking to The Sun, Motsi explained how she and her dance partner won the German Latin American title in 2013, before retiring after a final Rumba on Germany's version of Strictly Come Dancing. "We stopped and it was then that we realised that we wanted to do more than just dance together," she said.

