Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy looks identical to famous mum in throwback photo The Black is King star shares three children with Jay-Z

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is growing up fast, and is looking more and more like her famous mum. Following her starring role in Black is King, a fan account shared a comparison photo of the little girl and her mum, alongside a throwback picture of Beyoncé as a child with her mum Tina Knowles - who reposted it. "Where did time go?" the proud mum and grandmother captioned the image. Followers were quick to comment on their resemblance, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote: "Oh I love this," while another fan wrote: "Blue looks exactly like baby Beyoncé, I always thought she looked like Jay-Z but I was clearly mistaken."

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy look identical!

Tina is an incredibly proud mum and often shares sweet photos of her daughters and grandchildren on social media.

The mother-of-two also made several appearances in Black in King, and recently shared a photo of herself with Beyoncé, Blue and three-year-old Rumi from the set of the film.

In the caption, the doting grandmother wrote: "My granddaughter might just be my height when I see her again! This was 8 months ago. She is so darn tall, legs for days !!! and only 8 years old. Rumi's legs are long too."

It sounds like Blue well and truly stole the show on set too, with Naomi Campbell recently describing her as a "very, very lovely girl," while working with her on the video.

Beyoncé with Blue Ivy and mum Tina Knowles

Blue is no stranger to the spotlight and has made several red carpet appearances with her famous parents over the years. She has also featured in several of their songs, including Brown Skin Girl, which won a BET Award in July.

What's more, the achievement made Blue the youngest ever winner at the awards. Tina publically congratulated her granddaughter on the special achievement, writing on Instagram: "Ms Tina says Congratulations to my talented granddaughter Miss Blue Ivy Carter!! You rock girl."

In February, meanwhile, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify. She has also appeared in her mum's 2004 song Blue, and has been involved with some of her dad's songs too, including Legacy and Blue's Freestyle/We Family.

Blue even became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart after featuring in the rapper's single Glory, just two days after she was born.

