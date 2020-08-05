How to get the big Disney Plus upgrade for Hulu & ESPN - watch Beyonce's Black is King & Normal People on repeat American readers, this one's for you!

Today is your lucky day if you're wondering how to get the Disney Plus upgrade with Hulu and ESPN Plus. For those who don't know, there's a new special bundle which is priced at $12.99 per month. It's a deal that the whole family can enjoy and you won't need to worry about cancelling anything if you already own one of the services already. Disney owns all of these companies already, and they'll simply update your bill when you opt into the bundle offer.

If you don't have any of the streaming services mentioned above, on the other hand? Well, it's really quite straightforward - simply join and start watching. It's a win-win.

It has recently been announced that Disney Plus hit 60.5 million subscribers already which is pretty amazing. The launch of Hamilton on the streaming service played a huge part in bringing in new users, as did Beyonce's Black is King visual album which premiered exclusively on Disney Plus.

Beyonce Black is King premiered on Disney Plus

What's more, Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan will be released on Disney Plus on 4 September for $29.99, the company announced this week.

Mulan is one of the biggest releases of the year

Hulu was catapulted into the spotlight with the launch of Normal People - the hit show, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, and it was the hit of lockdown. If you've not watched it yet, now's the time. Hulu also has some great movie classics on there as well - Dirty Dancing AND Footloose? You're in for a treat.

Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and get Hulu & ESPN+ for only $6 more per month. Upgrade and get all three for $12.99/mo.

