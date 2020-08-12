Simon Cowell's co-star gives new update on his health following bike accident The America's Got Talent star is recovering at home with partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric

Simon Cowell fell off his electric bike over the weekend and broke his back, resulting in the star undergoing emergency surgery. The music mogul has been absent from America's Got Talent as he recovers at home in Malibu, and has been inundated with support from fans and his co-stars. Most recently, Alesha Dixon, who has judged on both AGT and Britain's Got Talent, appeared on This Morning to talk about Simon. The singer admitted everyone was worried about him, but reassured hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that he was in good spirits while being looked after by partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric.

Alesha said: "I've spoke with Lauren who's been keeping me updated, I've not been able to stop thinking about them all, it's absolutely horrific.

VIDEO: Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike

"We're all devastated and worried about Simon but the positive thing is he's in good spirits and Lauren says slowly he's on the mend, so I've got my fingers and toes crossed that, come to the live show [on BGT], we can hopefully have Simon on the link, because we love him."

Alesha Dixon gave an update on Simon Cowell's health following his bike accident

Simon has been temporarily replaced on AGT by Kelly Clarkson, who joined the panel on Tuesday night, and will be back on Wednesday night for the results show.

Simon is recovering at home in Malibu with Lauren Silverman and son Eric

The singer shared the news on Monday, posting a fake AGT memo on Instagram, alongside the caption: "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT.

"But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance."

Simon was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon, and has since taken to Twitter himself to reassure his fans. He joked: "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

