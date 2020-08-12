James Middleton shares hack to keep dogs cool in heatwave from parents’ garden The Duchess of Cambridge's brother is a keen animal lover

The heatwave is bad enough for humans, but even worse for our canine companions, which is why James Middleton's latest animal care tip is so helpful. The Duchess of Cambridge's brother shared a great hack for helping dogs cope with the heat on Wednesday – complete with the cutest demonstration!

The entrepreneur took to Instagram, where he posted a short clip showing his Golden Retriever Mabel enjoying a bath in a plastic tub full of cold water, while also being spritzed with a hose.

The dog's expression was blissful, and the song Hot Hot Hot accompanied the cute video. Animal lover James also uploaded a graphic that included some more ideas for helping dogs cope with the heat, so that his followers could help their own pets.

WATCH: James Middleton shares incredible hack to help dogs during heatwave

The graphic contained a photo of Mabel enjoying her cold bath and read: "How to keep your dogs cool. 1. Keep them in the shade. 2. Put a damp towel for them to lie on. 3. Put a garden sprinkler on. 4. Paddling pool or a container full of water. 5. Fill a hot water bottle with COLD water."

The 33-year-old captioned the post: "Keeping cool. It's so important to keep your dogs safe and cool during hot weather! Here's how Mabel likes to cool down! (And remember never leave dogs alone in a hot [car emoji]… ever) #heatwave #summer #summervibes #hotweather #hotdogs #keepcool #dogsofinstagram #ellaco."

James shared a list of tips for pet care in the heatwave

James owns five dogs: Mabel and black Spaniels Rafa, Ella, Zulu, Inka and Luna. He has been open about his experience of depression in the past and has shared that his dogs helped him to keep going during the worst of his mental health struggles.

He can also credit Luna with helping him find love, as he met his fiancée Alizee Thevenet when she ran up to the French financial expert in the South Kensington Club two years ago.

