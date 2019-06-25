James Middleton makes rare comment about his sisters James is the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton

After the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William, her family found themselves in the public eye. In a new interview, Kate's younger brother James Middleton has given a rare insight into his life and how it differs from both Kate and sister Pippa Middleton. He told Tatler: "I lead a separate life to them. If there's interest in me, great. If there's interest in me because of them, that's different." The entrepreneur also opened up about how his life drastically changed after Kate became a member of the royal family. "Suddenly, and very publicly, I was being judged about whether I was a success or a failure," he said. "That does put pressure on you, because in my mind I'm doing this irrespective of my family and events that have happened."

James Middleton has spoken about his famous sisters

James likes to keep his personal life out of the public eye, but is often seen out with his family at high-profile events, most recently at the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Windsor. While Kate didn't attend the big day, the rest of her family did, and it was the first time that James had been seen out in public with his new girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet. He has also previously made reference to his niece, Princess Charlotte, shortly after her arrival in 2015, by sharing a photo of himself with a bottle of drink, alongside the caption: "A little pink champagne to celebrate!"

The 31-year-old is very close to his family

Kate's brother hit headlines last week after he discovered that the specialist bike that he uses to carry his beloved dogs had been stolen. The 31-year-old launched a public plea for its return, and on Sunday, he shared the good news that it had been found. Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote: "Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word… Amazingly my bike has been found and recovered." He continued: "Sadly it's been damaged & disguised with a bad paint job! But my [key] fits the [lock] and Mabel's [ball] was still inside!"

James is extremely found of his dogs, and has often spoken about how they have helped him combat loneliness, as well as acting as a positive effect on his mental health. He even paid tribute to his four-legged friends on both Father's Day and Mother's Day. The businessman has five pet dogs - Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel – and he often shares photos of them on his Instagram account.

