Kate Hudson's son Ryder pays sweet tribute to famous mum

Kate Hudson is a doting mum to three children between the ages of 16 and one, and on Tuesday, her oldest son Ryder paid the sweetest tribute to her on social media. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star posted a picture on Instagram Stories, of them hugging in the kitchen, and captioned it: "Hug break. I'll take it." Ryder then reposted the image on his own feed, and wrote: "Always got time for momma." The mother-of-three had been showing her followers how to make miniature peach pies, which looked delicious, and went down a treat with her family, in particular, her one-year-old daughter Rani.

The Hollywood star is also mum to nine-year-old Bing, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy. In an interview with InStyle in 2016, Kate opened up about her parenting style, and admitted that her relationship with her firstborn has been a little "unusual" because she was a young mum when he was born.

Kate Hudson's son Ryder paid a sweet tribute to his famous mum

She said: "I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we're close, and I am his mum. I'm big on manners. I'm big on politeness. I'm big on gratitude. But I'm a bit of a wild mum."

She also opened up about facing mum guilt when she travels away for work. "Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don't have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realise I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children," she said.

Kate's family recently celebrated Bing's ninth birthday

The star continued: "Even as I write this, I am travelling for a week away from my children to promote my book, Pretty Happy, and I'm so happy to have some time to myself and excited to have this experience.

"But there's this tight, pulling sensation that never goes away that it comes at the cost of missing a week of my children's lives, and it aches."

Ryder with his grandmother Goldie

During the lockdown, the actress opened up about her family's routine, admitting it had been an "adjustment" when it came to homeschooling.

Talking to Ellen DeGeneres in April, she said: "I have one area for Bing because it's more hands-on, and I have to sit with him… Then Ryder does his work in his area, and we do check-ins because he's doing lectures and there's Zoom. It's just a juggling act, but it's good. I'm thankful for our health."

