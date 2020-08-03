Kate Hudson delights fans with latest photo of son Ryder Goldie Hawn’s daughter has three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani

Kate Hudson gave her fans a treat when she shared a gorgeous photo of her eldest son, Ryder, who is already 16-years-old!

The Hollywood star, 41, is currently loving life in Colorado and it looks like Ryder is too. Taking to Instagram Kate posted a picture of Ryder on his bike with a stunning blue sky and white clouds backdrop which her fans also couldn’t get enough of.

"Ride hard brah" she captioned the snap, where Ryder looked like he’d cycled his way to the top of a mountain. Kate followed up with some cute hashtags too; #LoveMyBaby, #ColoradoLife and #lookatthatsky.

Kate Hudson shared a stunning photo of son Ryder during a family day out

Her fans then congratulated her on her photography calling it "spectacular" and "awesome” as well as marvelling at how quickly Ryder has grown up.

One wrote: "I met u in Toronto when you were pregnant with Ryder. Damn time flies," while another said: "How fast time passes. I remember when you were pregnant with Mr. Ryder in Venice and now he is taller than me."

Her son certainly has grown up, but one look at other posts on Kate’s Instagram prove he’s still a doting older brother to his siblings, Bingham, 9, and 22-month-old Rani Rose.

Ryder is also not too cool to share the love he has for his family on his own social media pages and regularly posts pictures caring for his younger brother and sister.

Ryder pictured recently with grandmother Goldie Hawn

The teenager is Kate’s child from her first marriage to rocker Chris Robinson. Bingham was born to Kate and her former fiancé, Muse star Matt Bellamy, and little Rani’s daddy is Kate’s boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Clearly the family genes are strong as there’s no denying Ryder bears a striking resemblance not only to his mother but his grandmother, Goldie Hawn, 74, too.

They recently posted photos together, while in lockdown in LA, and fans couldn’t believe the similarities. Kate hasn’t revealed how long she plans to spend in Colorado with her family, but it looks like they’re having a blast.

