Kate Hudson's son Bingham celebrates birthday with family party - complete with show-stopping feast

Kate Hudson is now the proud mum of a nine-year-old! The Hollywood star's middle child, Bingham Bellamy, turned nine on Friday, and was treated to a birthday breakfast – complete with some impressive looking pancakes that spelt out 'Happy bday Bing' and served with whipped cream and fresh fruit. The Hollywood star shares Bing with ex Matt Bellamy, who posted photos from the feast on social media. Bing was joined around the table by his older brother, Ryder, 16, his dad, stepmum Elle Bellamy and baby sister Lovella. Pictures shared by Elle also showed Kate and her daughter Rani present at the celebrations.

Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy's son Bing enjoyed a birthday breakfast with his family

Doting mum Kate shared a sweet birthday tribute to Bing to mark his special day, writing on Instagram: "I just can’t wait to discover all the shifts and changes of this incredible sweet human that I so thankfully can call my son."

Matt, meanwhile, wrote: "Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Bing! The surfing, drumming, genius ‘best big and little brother ever’! We all love you." Stepmum Elle accompanied her photos from Bing's celebrations alongside the message: "This brilliant boy is now 9 years old! Best big brother ever. Happy Birthday Bing, we love you so much!"

Kate and Matt have remained on good terms since separating and regularly meet up together. Chatting on Laura Wasser's podcast, Divorce Sucks! in 2019, the actress shared: "Chris is on the road a lot, and Matt is on the road a lot, but they're really present fathers."

Kate and Matt are doting co-parents to Bing

During the lockdown, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star opened up about her family's routine, admitting it had been an "adjustment" when it came to homeschooling. Talking to Ellen DeGeneres in April, she said: "I have one area for Bing because it's more hands-on, and I have to sit with him… Then Ryder does his work in his area, and we do check-ins because he's doing lectures and there's Zoom. It's just a juggling act, but it's good. I'm thankful for our health."

The star is no doubt enjoying spending quality time with her children during lockdown too, having admitted to facing mum guilt with her busy work schedule back in 2016. Chatting to InStyle, she said: "Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don't have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realise I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children."

The star continued: "Even as I write this, I am travelling for a week away from my children to promote my book, Pretty Happy, and I'm so happy to have some time to myself and excited to have this experience. But there's this tight, pulling sensation that never goes away that it comes at the cost of missing a week of my children's lives, and it aches."

