Kate Hudson delights fans with rare photo of oldest son Ryder

Kate Hudson is a doting mum to three children and on Tuesday, the Hollywood star paid tribute to her firstborn, Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson. Taking to Instagram, Goldie Hawn's daughter posted a rare photo of the teenager relaxing on the bed inside his bedroom, and wrote alongside it: "He still likes a hang with his mama...so that’s good." Fans were quick to comment on just how much Ryder looked like his famous mum, with one writing: "Looks like his mama," while another wrote: "He looks just like you." A third added: "Good looking boy!" Reese Witherspoon was also among those to respond to the post, writing: "What a guy."

Kate Hudson's son Ryder looks just like his famous mum!

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress is also mum to son Bingham, eight, who she shares with Muse star Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, one, who she shares with Danny Fujikawa. In an interview with InStyle in 2016, Kate opened up about her parenting style, and admitted that her relationship with her firstborn has been a little "unusual" because she was a young mum when he was born.

The Almost Famous star is a doting mum to three children

She said: "I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we're close, and I am his mum. I'm big on manners. I'm big on politeness. I'm big on gratitude. But I'm a bit of a wild mum."

She also opened up about facing mum guilt when she travels away for work. "Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don't have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realise I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children," she said.

The star continued: "Even as I write this, I am travelling for a week away from my children to promote my book, Pretty Happy, and I'm so happy to have some time to myself and excited to have this experience. But there's this tight, pulling sensation that never goes away that it comes at the cost of missing a week of my children's lives, and it aches."

