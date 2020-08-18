Piers Morgan enjoyed a pint at a Kensington pub on Tuesday night, and no doubt enjoyed having some time to unwind following a difficult end to his family's summer holiday.

Sharing a snap of himself holding up a pint to his face, the Good Morning Britain star wrote: "First @scarsdalew8 pint in five months. Great to be back."

Doting dad Piers is clearly a fan of Kensington's The Scarsdale Tavern, which describes itself as: "A little gem of a pub hidden away on a lovely leafy garden square in Kensington. Part of the Fullers, Smith & Turner family."

Many of the presenter's 1.2 million followers were quick to let Piers know they were glad he had returned home, and wanted to know when they would see him on their TV screens again.

"Great you're back, hurry back to GMB!" wrote one. "Can't wait until you're back on GMB, we need you back," added another, while a third said: "Hurry back to work!"

Piers shared the photo on Instagram

It was revealed this week that Piers and his wife Celia Walden were burgled while they slept on the last day of their holiday in France.

Writing for The Telegraph, Celia disclosed that the thieves took jewellery and cash from their holiday home in Cote d'Azur.

She made the upsetting discovery that the intruders had even crept into their bedroom while they slept and stole money from her handbag, which had been on a chair by their bed.

Celia later found her handbag on the sofa in the sitting room, along with her empty jewellery box.

"I knew the second I walked into the sitting room that something was wrong," Celia wrote.

"It was 6.15am on Thursday, and the last day of our holiday in the South of France. The previous night had been spent getting our rented house ready for 'check-out' – but the place was a mess."

