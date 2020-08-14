Piers Morgan forced to cut short his holiday in the South of France The Good Morning Britain star was in Saint Tropez with his family

Piers Morgan has revealed on Twitter that his holiday in the South of France is over – much sooner than expected! The star was expected to spend most of August in the villa he rented with his family in Saint Tropez, but he surprised his social media followers on Thursday by posting a photo with his sons Spencer 27, and Albert (known as Bertie), 19, in front of an airport Departures sign.

All three men wore masks, and Piers captioned the snap: "Quarantine dodgers… #France #LeGreatEscape @spencermorgan93 @Bertie_Morgan11." The Good Morning Britain host made the move ahead of new travel restrictions that saw government ministers add France to the UK's quarantine list from 4 am on Saturday.

MORE: Piers Morgan's £4.2million Hollywood home revealed: see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan reveals special detail about daughter's birth

The new rules mean that anyone who arrives in the country after that time will have to self-isolate for 14 days. The star has been documenting his time in Saint Tropez with his family over the last few weeks, after the Morgan clan – including his wife, Celia Walden, their daughter Elise, nine, and Piers' three grown-up sons – headed for a break in the sun last month.

As well as enjoying the gorgeous surroundings of their stunning rental mansion, Piers has reunited with his Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden and dined with Dame Joan Collins and her husband Percy Gibson, a good friend of the father-of-four.

Piers is married to fellow journalist Celia Walden, pictured

Piers isn't due back on air until September, so could have enjoyed a little more time on his sun lounger, but clearly wanted to avoid going into another mini lockdown.

RELATED: Piers Morgan’s wife looks sublime as couple reunite with celebrity friend on holiday

His fans' reaction to the news was mixed, with one writing "Shame," and another suggesting Piers' actions were a tad hypocritical, replying: "Funny how someone who ranted about the government & number of deaths for months, happily got on a plane & now the infection is rising in France is dodging quarantine!"

Others supported the 55-year-old, however, commenting: "Nicely done," "The great escape," and: "Anything to avoid 2 weeks in quarantine… too right mate."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.