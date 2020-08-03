Piers Morgan shares hilarious holiday photos with daughter Elise - and look who she's taking after! The GMB host is on holiday in Saint Tropez

They may be spending some time apart and away from the Good Morning Britain desk, but Susanna Reid is certainly not far from Piers Morgan's thoughts. The GMB host, who is holidaying in France with his family, shared a series of selfies with his daughter Elise - and joked that she was taking after his co-host.

In the collage of snaps, the eight-year-old was seen pulling hilarious faces – with one showing her scolding her father, while in another she pretended to throttle him. "Elise modelling her inner Susanna," the doting dad joked in the caption.

Fans rushed to comment underneath the fun post, with one writing: "You're looking nice and relaxed... good to see after the last few months keeping us all in the loop! Enjoy your holiday with your family xx." Another remarked: "Oh she's sooooo cute." A third post read: "The last photo is epic!!!"

Over the past couple of weeks, Piers and his wife Celia have been relaxing in Saint Tropez along with their daughter and the TV star's eldest three sons, Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 19.

Piers shared this funny snap with his daughter Elise

However, the vacation kicked off to a rocky start as Piers recently ripped a tendon in his leg and had to use crutches to get around. The 55-year-old shared the news by posting a snapshot of himself in crutches whilst posing with his boys. "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day Two of a six-week holiday)," he shared at the time.

Piers has been updating fans of his recovery whilst sharing envy-inducing photos from the trip. On Thursday, the broadcaster surprised his fans as he enjoyed a rather star-studded night out. Along with his wife, the dad-of-four headed to Auberge de la Môle, a restaurant frequented by Princess Diana, for a dinner outing with Dame Joan Collins, her husband Percy Gibson and royal go-to nutritionist Gabriela Peacock.

"At the court of Dame Joan," the GMB presenter wrote alongside a snap of the party. "Wonderful meal at Auberge de la Môle, a favourite old haunt of Princess Diana... no-frills restaurant with stunningly good food that keeps coming all night until you want to burst with gastronomic joy. Fabulous."