Drew Barrymore just launched her first ever home collection – and you're going to love it

Drew Barrymore has made her first foray into interior design with the release of her debut homeware collection. The Santa Clarita Diet star’s interiors line - Drew Barrymore Flower Home - follows on from her successful Flower Beauty collection, and is filled with gorgeous pieces that will add some A-list style to your home on a budget.

Unfortunately, the collection is only currently available for customers in the US via Walmart, Jet.com and Hayneedle.com, but we’re sure it will only be a matter of time before it is available internationally, just like her beauty and eyewear collections, which are sold at Superdrug and Asda respectively.

Drew Barrymore has launched her debut homeware collection (Photos via Walmart)

The collection consists of more than 200 items ranging from home accessories such as vases, cushions and framed art, to furniture like beds, chairs, and a blush velvet sofa that looks way more expensive than its $899 (around £690) price tag.

The collection includes both home accessories and furniture

Highlights include a unique floral print globe, $76 (around £58), which would add a quirky decorative touch to any room, and a selection of colourful vases that are a bargain from $18 (around £13.80) each. Meanwhile, shoppers looking to make more of an investment will find beautiful furniture including a chaise longue ($799, around £613), and distinctive palm print accent chairs for $499 (around £383).

Drew's Flower Home line is currently only available in the US

The range is said to have been inspired by Drew’s personal travels and places she hold dear, and features an eclectic mix of patterns, colour and styles that are full of personality. "I have always had a love for creating joyful spaces. Places where unexpected prints and patterns, shapes and styles, and colours and textures come together in the most delightful way," Drew said in a statement. "My new collection of home décor is inspired by this passion and I hope I it inspires you to make yourself at home."

