Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana has shared the most fabulous new photo of their children.

Taking to Instagram, Tana posted a snap of her five children, Jack, Matilda, Holly, Megan and baby Oscar all laying down together with big smiles on their faces as they looked up at the camera.

MORE: Tana Ramsay reveals Oscar and Jack's incredible bond with heartmelting photos

The mother-of-five sweetly captioned the image: "Family time @gordonramsay. So blessed."

Fans were quick to comment on the doting mum's post, with many leaving sweet comments.

Tana shared the fabulous snap on Instagram

"Lovely family," wrote one. "Absolutely love your family," gushed a second, with a third adding: "Beautiful family."

It's not the first time this week that Tana has melted hearts with sweet family photos.

MORE: Victoria Beckham sparks reaction sharing photo of Harper hugging Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar

On Wednesday, Tana documented a reunion with two new photos of baby Oscar and his older brother Jack.

In the snaps, the 20-year-old could be seen swinging Oscar into the air above his head and carrying him on his shoulders as they soaked up beach views in Cornwall, near the family's holiday home.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay lists his lavish Cornwall holiday home for £2.75million

"Brothers together again x @gordongram @oscarjramsay," Tana captioned the photos, which, needless to say, were met by a huge reaction from fans.

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools was among the first to comment: "So lovely," while another added: "Great photos! A brothers bond is very special."

A third aptly noted: "Love how much the older siblings all love Oscar!!"

Jack and Oscar's reunited came shortly after the Ramsays caught up with Victoria and Harper Beckham over the weekend.

The latest photos follow the recent news that Gordon has listed one of his three lavish Cornwall holiday homes on the market for £2.75million.

The celebrity chef is set to make a profit of almost £1million on the house, which he bought for £1.96million in 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.