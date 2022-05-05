Gordon Ramsay's £2.75m Cornwall home could be yours for a summer getaway The Future Food Stars host spends a lot of time in Cornwall with his family

Gordon Ramsay spends a lot of time in Cornwall with his family, and often reveals glimpses of his stunning beachfront home on social media.

RELATED: Inside Gordon Ramsay's homes in Cornwall, London and Los Angeles

But the Future Food Stars host also owned another property in the county; a Grade II-listed building that was formerly a Lloyds Bank in the fishing town of Fowey, which he converted into a luxury holiday rental.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay unveils swimming pool at Cornwall home

Gordon listed the property for sale in August 2020 for £2.75million, at close to £1million profit on the £1.96million he paid for it in 2017.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay reveals first look at swimming pool at Cornwall home

He carried out extensive renovations at the property and it is now available as luxury holiday rental on Boutique Retreats, costing from £2,063 for a long weekend or mid-week break.

Gordon Ramsay is selling his Cornwall holiday rental, Trevail House

Trevail House boasts four bedrooms, each with an en-suite, and an open-plan living area spanning over 2,800 square feet. Situated next to the river, it has beautiful views from its private outdoor deck and garden room with bar facilities.

Gordon sold the property with agent John Bray and Partners, who described it as a "spacious and highly specified four-bedroom townhouse residence".

Gordon Ramsay owned three properties in Cornwall

The listing stated: "Finished with intricate attention to detail, the vendor has created a beautiful, contemporary style townhouse, with remote control entry system and USB/data connections in all rooms. With many period features retained, the interiors have been elegantly designed to enhance modern day living."

GALLERY: Inside the jaw-dropping holiday homes of celebrities

Trevail House is one of three beautiful residences that Gordon and his family have owned in Cornwall. They spent much of the coronavirus pandemic at their £4.4million beachside mansion in Rock, on the north Cornwall coast, which Gordon bought in 2015. At the time it was the second most expensive sale in Cornwall, but that hasn't stopped the chef from making huge changes to the original 1920s home.

In 2019, Gordon was granted planning permission to knock down the original property and replace it with a main house and a smaller second home. He bought a second £4million beach house in the nearby village of Trebetherick for the family to stay in while work was completed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.