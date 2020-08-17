Victoria Beckham sparks reaction sharing photo of Harper hugging Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar The Beckhams took a trip to Cornwall over the weekend to visit Gordon Ramsay and his family

Victoria Beckham and her family have returned to the UK following their holiday in Greece, and they have wasted no time in meeting up with loved ones. Over the weekend, they travelled to Cornwall, where they reunited with Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, along with their five children, Megan, Holly, Jack, Matilda and Oscar. The former Spice Girl shared several photos from the reunion, including two sweet snapshots of Harper hugging baby Oscar outside in the garden. "Kisses baby Oscar! We love you! Beautiful weekend with @tanaramsay @gordongram X," she captioned the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "You genuinely have the most adorable family. Love how close you all are," while another wrote: "So cute, Harper is growing so quickly." A third added: "Too cute, Oscar is just like his dad."

MORE: Michelle Obama gives rare insight into parenting style

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar hilariously tries to eat an ice cream

The Beckhams are incredibly close to Gordon and his family, and often spend New Year's Eve together. The children are close in age, and are also good friends.

Gordon previously opened up about the dynamics between the children, drawing a line under any romances. He told TV magazine in 2017: "Three girls and a boy, and three boys and a girl. You'd be amazing at the synergy. We've promised that no one dates anybody, and so far…"

READ: Trinny Woodall's daughter reveals exciting news in rare video

Harper Beckham hugging Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar during lockdown reunion

The two oldest Beckham children are in relationships, with Brooklyn Beckham engaged to Nicola Peltz, and Romeo Beckham dating model Mia Regan.

Victoria has a close relationship to both her sons' partners, and often shares pictures of them on her Instagram account. Recently, the fashion designer shared a loved-up picture of Brooklyn and Nicola standing in front of a sunset while on the beach in Greece.

Gordon Ramsay and his family stayed in Cornwall during the coronavirus pandemic

The doting mum was also incredibly happy after her son announced his engagement. What's more, Nicola chose to wear a Victoria Beckham dress in the official photo to pay tribute to her future mother-in-law.

Victoria shared a heartfelt post after the news was announced in July. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! "Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.